Newcastle have negotiated an early exit from the sponsorship deal with long-term partners FUN88. The sports betting company has sponsored the club since 2017 in a deal worth around £6.5million per-season.

Jeddah-based events company Sela are closing in on an agreement to become The Magpies’ new main shirt sponsor. The deal is set to be worth around £25million per season.

But the club have decided to part ways with FUN88 in order to explore more lucrative commercial deals as the club prepares for Champions Leaguefootball next season. Betting companies will also not be allowed as front of shirt sponsors in the Premier League from the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Newcastle matchday programme for Monday night’s 0-0 draw against Leicester City featured a special, and final, advert from FUN88 hinted that the partnership with the club would be ending.

The advert read: “As the season draws to a pulsating finale, we wanted to extend our best wishes to you, the heartbeat of this great institution, the Newcastle United fans.

“It’s been the most thrilling campaign since our partnership began and we’ve loved being on the terraces with you every week just as much as we enjoy our interactions with you on social media every day.

“Our relationship with you and your great club is something we all treasure immensely.

“With just two games remaining and so much to play for, there’s really only one thing left to say: Howay the lads!”

It’s the first time FUN88 have issued such a message in the Newcastle matchday programme - and it will likely be the last.

