Here is the latest news and gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Dele Alli available on loan

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will be available on loan in January and Newcastle are the current favourites to acquire the England international.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Europa Conference League group G match between Vitesse and Tottenham Hotspur at Gelredome on October 21, 2021 in Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Sky Bet have priced Newcastle at 7/2 to sign Alli on loan next month. French giants Paris Saint-Germain are second favourites at 6/1 although Alli’s availability is sure to alert a number of clubs in need of an attacking midfield option.

The 25-year-old has been out of favour in North London for the past two seasons.

Back in 2015, Newcastle came close to signing Alli from MK Dons as an 18-year-old. He went on to join Spurs instead and has since scored 51 goals in 179 Premier League matches for the club.

In that time, the two time PFA Young Player of the Year winner has also been capped 37 times for England, scoring three. But his most recent appearance for The Three Lions came back in June 2019.

Premier League shutdown fears

A Covid-19 outbreak at Manchester United has caused their Tuesday night match at Brentford to be postponed.

It is the second Premier League match to be postponed over the past week following a Covid-19 outbreak. Spurs’ match against Brighton over the weekend was also called off and will have to be rearranged.

Newcastle are set to host Manchester United on December 27 as it stands.

On Monday, the Premier League confirmed that 42 players and staff had tested positive for Covid in the past week – this is the highest weekly figure reported in 2021.

The postponements, rising cases and Omicron variant has Premier League clubs fearing the season could be temporarily halted in an attempt to limit the spread.

Staveley’s bold stance at Premier League summit

Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley has reportedly abstained from voting on the Premier League’s proposed chairman’s charter, according to Mail Sport.

Staveley – who is part of the consortium behind the £300m takeover of Newcastle back in October – represented the club at the summit, during which she declared that she would not participate in the upcoming chairman’s charter vote as there ‘had not been enough information to make an informed decision’.

A Premier League statement read: "Additional rules and regulation to ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected, a new Owners' Charter that all club owners will be required to sign up to, committing them to the core principles of the Premier League, [while] breaches of these rules and the charter will be subject to significant sanctions.

"And we are enlisting the support of Government to bring in appropriate legislation to protect football's open pyramid, principles of sporting merit and the integrity of the football community.

"We will work with the fan groups, Government, UEFA, the FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football.”

