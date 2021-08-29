Newcastle United favourites to sign Manchester United man ahead of transfer deadline
Newcastle United are favourites to sign Manchester United defender Phil Jones ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.
Steve Bruce remains open to adding to his squad – most likely a loan deal – but admits that may not materialise.
Recent reports have suggested the Magpies are once again attempting to bring Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury to Tyneside – but it’ll go down the wire.
Choudhury isn’t the only name linked with Newcastle however, with the bookmakers believing a switch to St James’s Park is Jones’ most likely get-out route at the Red Devils.
Jones hasn’t played a Premier League match since February 2020, although Ole Gunnar Solksjaer did reveal last week Jones has “had a horrible 18-19 months” with injuries – and believes he is four to six weeks away from full fitness.
Despite being short of fitness or sharpness, Sky Bet has Bruce’s side at 6/1 to seal an unlikely late deal for Jones.