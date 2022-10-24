Newcastle United festive fixtures revealed with dates for Leeds United, Leicester City and Arsenal matches set

Newcastle United’s three games involving Leicester City, Leeds United and Arsenal have all been given dates by the Premier League. The clash on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium will remain on Monday, December 26 and will kick-off at 3pm. The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Five days later, Newcastle will play host to Leeds United in a match also scheduled to kick-off at 3pm. Eddie Howe’s side will host Leeds on Saturday, December 31 but the game is not due to be broadcast on TV in the UK.

The final fixture of the affected trio is the clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. United’s first game of 2023 will take place live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, January 3 and will be an 8pm kick-off in London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Miguel Almiron celebrates with Joelinton of Newcastle United after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)