It’s that time of year again, the latest edition of the FIFA video game series is out and we’re left scrutinising over player ratings and stats.

FIFA 23 hit shelves last week with the ratings and valuations of all of Newcastle United’s players being revealed.

Players are given a rating out of 100 to supposedly reflect their real world ability, although this is often an area of contention.

The video game’s ‘career mode’ allows players to play manager take charge of their chosen team, making tactical calls and transfer decisions.

Every player is also given a valuation on the video game with Newcastle’s total squad valued at just under £310million.

Here is a breakdown of the players ranked from the least to most valuable according to FIFA 23 data...

1. Jay Turner-Cooke - £210,000 FIFA 23 rating (potential): 59 (76)

2. Michael Ndiweni - £475,000 FIFA 23 rating (potential): 58 (77)

3. Matthew Bondswell - £500,000 FIFA 23 rating (potential): 60 (73)

4. Alex Murphy - £575,000 FIFA 23 rating (potential): 60 (80)