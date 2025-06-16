Newcastle United first summer exit confirmed in official statement

Newcastle United will be looking to fill a key role once again as the club confirmed the exit of Diarmuid O’Carroll.

O’Carroll has left Newcastle’s academy to take up a senior role as part of Sparta Prague’s first-team coaching staff, the club have confirmed.

The Irishman was appointed as the lead coach of Newcastle United Under-21s last September and helped The Young Magpies secure a ninth-place finish in the Premier League 2 while also reaching the quarter-final the National League Cup.

The 38-year-old replaced Ben Dawson as permanent Under-21s lead coach after an interim spell from former Sunderland manager Jack Ross and Neil Winskill.

O’Carroll joined Newcastle’s academy following a spell at St Mirren as assistant manager. He now returns to first-team football in the Czech First League.

Sparta Prague competed in the 2024/25 Champions League but will be in the Conference League this coming season after finishing fourth in the Czech top flight.

Newcastle United official statement confirms exit

O’Carroll is the first confirmed exit from Newcastle this summer, ahead of the released players whose contracts expire on June 30 or planned exits for senior figures such as Darren Eales and Paul Mitchell.

A club statement read: “Newcastle United Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O’Carroll has joined Czech First League side Sparta Prague as a first team coach.

“The 38-year-old led the Magpies’ under-21 side from September 2024 and secured a ninth-place finish in Premier League 2 last season.

“He follows in the footsteps of Ben Dawson and Graeme Carrick, who have recently progressed from roles with Newcastle United’s Academy to secure senior first team coaching positions.”

NUFC academy chief reacts to departure

Newcastle United academy director, Steve Harper, said: “I’d like to thank Diarmuid for his time with us leading the under-21 group.

“The opportunity to work in Europe is an exciting one for him and we wish him the best of luck as his coaching career continues.

“He is the third professional development phase coach to be headhunted from our Academy for a first team senior football role in the last 12 months, which demonstrates that our Academy development pathway works not just for players but for staff too.

“The process of recruiting a new Under-21s lead coach is underway.”