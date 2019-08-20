Newcastle United flop set for Ligue 1 move
Newcastle United flop Islam Slimani looks set to complete a move to AS Monaco before the end of the Ligue 1 transfer window.
According to reports in France, Slimani is undergoing a medical today ahead of a loan move to the continent from Leicester City.
Slimani is seen as a direct replacement for Radamel Falcao, who is off to Galatasaray.
The French transfer window closes on August 31.
Signed by Rafa Benitez, Slimani made four appearances for United in 2018, failing to score.