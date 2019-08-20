Newcastle United flop set for Ligue 1 move

Newcastle United flop Islam Slimani looks set to complete a move to AS Monaco before the end of the Ligue 1 transfer window.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019, 15:43
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Islam Slimani of Newcastle United comes on for Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on April 15, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to reports in France, Slimani is undergoing a medical today ahead of a loan move to the continent from Leicester City.

Slimani is seen as a direct replacement for Radamel Falcao, who is off to Galatasaray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The French transfer window closes on August 31.

Signed by Rafa Benitez, Slimani made four appearances for United in 2018, failing to score.