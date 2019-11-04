NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal challenges Islam Slimani of Newcastle during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on April 15, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to ex-Algeria manager Rabah Madjer, the frontman’s Monaco recovery – where he’s scored five in eight – is no shock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...