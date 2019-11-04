Newcastle United flop's St James's Park struggles explained

Former Newcastle United flop Islam Slimani’s struggles at St James’s Park have been put down to a lack of trust shown in him by then manager Rafa Benitez.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:46 pm
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal challenges Islam Slimani of Newcastle during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on April 15, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to ex-Algeria manager Rabah Madjer, the frontman’s Monaco recovery – where he’s scored five in eight – is no shock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He said: “Whether it’s at Leicester, Newcastle, Fenerbahçe, no one trusted him. The national team were right to select him because they know exactly what he could offer.”