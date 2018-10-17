Newcastle United for sale: American investors prepare £300million bid to rival Saudi group

Newcastle United are to be the subject of a £300million takeover by a group of American investors - however any potential deal hinges on the club's Premier League position.

The report from the Daily Mail understands that a group of 'seriously wealthy' US businessmen are capable of meeting Mike Ashley's asking price, which the Gazette revealed had been lowered last month.

However, with Rafa Benitez's currently languishing 19th in the league table, should relegation continue to look a certainty would put any potential deal in doubt.

On Sunday, Vavel journalist Mootaz Chehade claimed via his Twitter account that a Saudi investment company were preparing a 'huge' bid while former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon reportedly held talks with Ashley earlier this month, stating his intentions to buy the club, should he secure the signifcant investment.

A source said: "We are talking seriously wealthy people.

"They have the funding and see the potential.

"They see a sleeping giant and feel they cannot only have a real go at providing the success fans crave but also take Newcastle to the next level globally.

'Any potential buyer is wary of the league position. The fear is that you pay £300m now, back the manager with another £100m in January and still get relegated.

"All of a sudden you've spent £400m for a club that is suddenly only worth £150m. It's a huge risk. Ideally, Newcastle go on a run and a sale goes through once the window has closed when they're close to, or have stayed up."

Benitez's side are yet to win in eight attempts this season with their only points coming in stalemates with Cardiff City and Crystal Palace.

The Magpies face Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton in their next two games - who were both near the relegation places last term.

Should Newcastle secure the maximum six points on offer and climb out of the bottom three, it is said that it will only increase the chances of a bid from the US supremos.