Newcastle United forgotten five set to be frozen OUT by Steve Bruce AGAIN despite availability
Players named outside the Premier League 25-man squad list remain eligible to play in the Carabao Cup – but there will be no Newcastle United reprieve for the Magpies’ forgotten five.
Jack Colback, Achraf Lazaar, Henri Saivet, Jamie Sterry and Rolando Aarons were all left out of the Magpies’ first-team pool for the top flight this season, but rules state they ARE eligible to play in the League Cup and FA Cup.
But, when asked whether any of the fivesome were set for a recall, he simple answered: “No.”
United are injury hit ahead of the Leicester City clash this evening with NINE of that 25-man group set to be unavailable.
Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Florian Lejeune – all long-term absentees – are likely to be joined in the treatment room by Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu. Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines.