Newcastle United forward in 'advanced' talks over move
Yoshinori Muto is in “advanced” talks over a move to Aris Thessaloniki, according to a report.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 6:00 am
The Newcastle United forward – who missed Friday night’s 3-2 win over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium through illness – is not in Steve Bruce’s plans.
And Sportime report that the 29-year-old is in discussions over a move to the Super League Greece club.
Muto joined Newcastle from Mainz in a £9.5million move three years ago.
The Japan international spent last season on loan at Eibar.