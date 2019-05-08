Newcastle United forward 'open' to offers in transfer window as clubs consider summer bids

Ayoze Perez says he's open to offers this summer – after firing Newcastle United to safety.

The forward has enjoyed his most prolific Premier League season alongside on-loan striker Salomon Rondon, who took his own goal tally into double figures with a strike in Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Liverpool.

Perez has scored 11 league goals for the club, which is 14th in the league ahead of Sunday's final game of the season against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

READ MORE: Newcastle United defender undergoes surprise operation



Speaking after scoring a hat-trick against Southampton last month, the 25-year-old said: "There are going to be options.

“That means I have done something well, but it doesn’t mean I’m going to leave 100%. It’s going to be a difficult decision. It depends on a lot of things.”

Rafa Benitez.

Perez, under contract at United until 2021 and linked with Inter Milan and Napoli, has reinforced this view in an interview with Spanish radio station Carrusel Deportivo.

The former Spain Under-21 international said he was "open to options" from teams in the summer transfer window.

Perez added: "We’ll see what happens, and, hopefully, whatever comes, it’ll be positive."

The future of Rafa Benitez, out of contract in the summer, will have a bearing on that of Perez, with Newcastle's manager in talks with the club's hierarchy over a new deal.

Perez, like Benitez, wants the club to compete higher up the table after back-to-back relegation battles.

For his part, Benitez believes that Perez can be persuaded to stay if the club does the "right things" in the summer.

"I do not see any problem now,” said Benitez. “Finish the season, see what happens, and if someone comes (for Perez), deal with that.

“If someone comes see where we are, but I think Ayoze could be fine if we do the right things and he’s happy, because we can do the right things.”