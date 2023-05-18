Eddie Howe has named an unchanged Newcastle side from last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leeds United. The Magpies are pushing to secure a top four finish with three games remaining as they currently sit a point inside the Champions League places.

They face a Brighton side fresh from a 3-0 win at Arsenal last time out as they look to secure European qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

Newcastle line-up with a front three of Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron with Jacob Murphy out following a groin issue that kept him sidelined at Elland Road. The winger could now be out for the remainder of the season.

Sean Longstaff also misses a fourth consecutive game following a foot ligament injury picked up at Everton last month. Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Joe Willock line-up in midfield in his absence.

Dan Burn starts against his former club alongside Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier with Nick Pope.

Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Brighton at St James’ Park last season is the club’s only Premier League victory over The Seagulls in 11 attempts. But Howe has won all four of his home matches against Brighton in the Premier League while manager or AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Newcastle United XI v Brighton: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Isak