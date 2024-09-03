Newcastle United fans were left underwhelmed with the club’s transfer business throughout the summer as late deadline day efforts to land Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga ultimately failed in disappointment.

The Magpies were keen to strengthen their attacking options this summer, and in particular were hoping to add further competition on the right hand side of their attack to challenge the likes of Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron.

So far this summer, the only attacking-minded signing has been the £10m acquisition of promising Sheffield United youngster William Osula, who in the months to come will hope to compete with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson for a starting spot.

However, there is still a short window of opportunity for Newcastle to use the free agent market to their advantage during the international break. With that in mind Shields Gazette has taken a look at nine attacking options that are still without a club including Netherlands’ second-highest goalscorer, a former FA Cup winner and a World Cup finalist.

