Newcastle United have been back on the training ground this week in preparation for Thursday’s Premier League match against Brighton at St James’ Park.

Newcastle will be hoping to get back to winning ways against a tricky Brighton side at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off). The Seagulls head into the match on the back of a 3-0 win away at Arsenal while Eddie Howe’s side are without a win in their last two matches as they look to secure a Champions League place.

Newcastle head into the game with one major injury concern in Sean Longstaff due to foot ligament damage. Jacob Murphy is also a slight concern after remaining on the bench against Leeds United with a groin issue.

Here we have assessed Newcastle’s published training gallery from Tuesday, May 16th to see which players were definately involved in training and which player may not have been.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. For example, the previous gallery didn’t feature Javier Manquillo yet the right-back was present in the session.

But a players presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

Here’s Newcastle’s squad based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...

