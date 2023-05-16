News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United fresh injury concern ahead of Brighton as 13 players ‘missing’ from training gallery

Newcastle United have been back on the training ground this week in preparation for Thursday’s Premier League match against Brighton at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 16th May 2023, 17:43 BST

Newcastle will be hoping to get back to winning ways against a tricky Brighton side at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off). The Seagulls head into the match on the back of a 3-0 win away at Arsenal while Eddie Howe’s side are without a win in their last two matches as they look to secure a Champions League place.

Newcastle head into the game with one major injury concern in Sean Longstaff due to foot ligament damage. Jacob Murphy is also a slight concern after remaining on the bench against Leeds United with a groin issue.

Here we have assessed Newcastle’s published training gallery from Tuesday, May 16th to see which players were definately involved in training and which player may not have been.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. For example, the previous gallery didn’t feature Javier Manquillo yet the right-back was present in the session.

But a players presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

Here’s Newcastle’s squad based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...

Will be looking to end a run of games conceding with only one clean sheet in 17 matches.

1. Nick Pope - trained

Nick Pope was the only goalkeeper who featured in the club’s gallery.

2. Martin Dubravka - not pictured

Nick Pope was the only goalkeeper who featured in the club’s gallery. Photo: Stu Forster

3. Loris Karius - not pictured

Photo: Eddie Keogh

4. Mark Gillespie - not pictured

Photo: Gualter Fatia

