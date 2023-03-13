Anthony Gordon fresh injury blow

Last week at Manchester City, Anthony Gordon made his first start for Newcastle since his £40million arrival from Everton in January. During that match, he picked up an ankle injury that prevented him from training in the build-up to Sunday’s match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injury isn’t thought to be serious but will keep him out of the Nottingham Forest match on Friday as he faces a battle to be back available for the home match against Manchester United on April 2.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "It swelled up, we had it scanned. We were hoping that we could get away with it, and he would be all right, but unfortunately not, so he’ll probably miss the next two games.

"Not sure whether he’ll be back after the international break. We hope so, but not 100% certain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon has been unfortunate since signing for Newcastle as he's yet to taste victory in any of his four appearances for the club.

Eddie Howe shows his Newcastle United squad depth

Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United runs with the ball under pressure from Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

A lot has been made of the depth of Newcastle’s squad and whether it was quite at the level to sustain a Champions League push for the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with his team selection on Sunday, Howe made a point by making five changes, including swapping out the entire front three. Changing half of your outfield for a game that was verging on ‘must-win’ territory after a run of five games without victory in the league was a bold move from the Newcastle boss.

Joe Willock was always likely to come in for the suspended Joelinton while Fabian Schar regained his place at centre-back following a concussion. In attack, Alexander Isak led the line with Allan Saint-Maximin and Jacob Murphy at either side.

Gordon’s injury forced another change for Howe but swapping out the side’s top two scorers in Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron for Isak and Murphy was a big decision that most certainly paid off.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United scores the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy was solid down the right and put in a number of dangerous balls into the box while Isak was electric at times leading the line and was rewarded for his efforts with a fantastic header from Kieran Trippier’s pinpoint delivery to give Newcastle a first half lead.

Howe was then able to introduce Almiron and Wilson fresh from the bench in the closing stages. Although Newcastle gifted Wolves and equaliser shortly after they entered the field, Almiron’s energy against a tiring Wolves back-line proved vital as The Magpies were able to unlock their opponents and find a vital winner. Willock slid the Paraguayan in for his 11th goal of the season.

All five of Howe’s changes to the starting line-up made a positive impact on the game with Willock, Isak and Schar arguably all contenders for man of the match.

Nick Pope and Bruno Guimaraes concern for Newcastle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nick Pope of Newcastle United collide during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Two players who were near faultless during the first half of the season for Newcastle were Nick Pope and Bruno Guimaraes. The duo were probably the two players crucial to Howe’s side that they couldn’t afford to be without.

But recent red cards for each of them has unearthed some vulnerability.

It was Pope’s first game back at St James’ Park since his sending off against Liverpool last month. It was a crazy moment that effectively confirmed The Magpies’ first home defeat of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Sunday, Pope certainly rode his luck as he clashed with Raul Jimenez inside the penalty area after taking a heavy touch. The United goalkeeper was fortunate to have avoided punishment.

Although Jimenez seemed to make the most of it, Pope did make an error and could have quite easily been penalised which may have cost his side the game. There were a couple more shaky moments from the England international throughout the game as he saw attempted clearances blocked and looked nervous in between the sticks.

But this is a goalkeeper who has kept more clean sheets than anyone else in the Premier League this term and looked virtually unbeatable in goal either side of the World Cup break as he kept 10 clean sheets in a row between November and January.

And he was still able to show his importance to the side with several good saves over the course of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Guimaraes, often the shining light in Newcastle’s midfield, has been a slightly dimmer presence since returning from suspension. A recent ankle injury has perhaps thwarted him as he still appears to be moving around the pitch with some awkwardness. It’s no major concern at this stage and the quality is still evident in flashes, he just needs to start controlling games once again.

Newcastle United fans ask Eddie Howe to ‘sign’ youngster

As Wolves cleared a Newcastle free-kick out for a throw-in, there was an unexpected cheer from the home supporters as one of the ball boys showed great intuition and plenty of technical ability to control the high ball brilliantly once it had gone out of play. The moment of quality prompted Newcastle fans to chant ‘Eddie, sign him up’ as Jamie Carragher joked that the touch would be analysed at half-time to see if it was better than that of Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho.

Back to winning ways for Newcastle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After going all of February without a win, Newcastle kept their top four battle alive and kicking by winning their first game in six in the Premier League as they returned to fifth in the table. A much-needed result that just calms everyone down.