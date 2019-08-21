Newcastle United fringe player BACK on Tyneside and training with Steve Bruce's first-team squad

Newcastle United outcast Achraf Lazaar has returned to Tyneside – and has been pictured training with Steve Bruce’s first team squad.

Wednesday, 21 August, 2019
Newcastle United's Achraf Lazaar reacts while playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers during the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy football tournament in Nanjing, in China's Jiangsu province on July 17, 2019. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

Lazaar travelled to Italy earlier this summer in order to secure a move away from St James’s Park.

But the full-back has returned, even though he is unable to play for United in the top flight.

The Moroccan international was left out of United’s 25-man Premier League squad by head coach Bruce – joined by Jack Colback, Rolando Aarons, Henri Saivet and Jamie Sterry outside the group. Colback has also been pictured training with Bruce’s squad.

Lazaar could, of course, turn out for United next week when Leicester City travel to Tyneside in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The player spent the back end of last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, then managed by Bruce.

Lazaar has just one year left on his current Magpies contract.