Kieran Trippier is set to be out of action for Newcastle United until the end of the month following a calf strain picked up in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Trippier was forced off and replaced by Tino Livramento in the second half of the Premier League fixture at St James' Park. The right-back has since gone for a scan and is facing a few weeks on the sidelines.

The injury is set to rule the 33-year-old out of Newcastle's upcoming matches against Chelsea and Machester City as well as the upcoming England squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium later this month. Trippier could be back involved for the home match against West Ham United on March 30 (12:30pm kick-off).

Speaking prior to his scan results, Trippier said: "I just felt something in my calf and I don't want to take any risks or anything.

"I had a good chat with the manager but I won't know anything until [Monday]. My calf is feeling good but you know scan results can say anything, but most importantly I'm feeling positive."

And Sky Sports have provided a further update on Newcastle's injury situation, stating Trippier was absent from training on Wednesday morning as expected while left-back Matt Targett has returned to full training after four months out with a hamstring injury.

Targett will be in contention to make the bench for Newcastle's next Premier League match at Chelsea on March 11 (8pm kick-off). Trippier will be one of several Newcastle players ruled out for the trip to Stamford Bridge with Nick Pope, Joelinton and Callum Wilson all recovering from injuries.

