It’s been a busy month on Tyneside.

For Newcastle United fans, there have been few January transfer windows like this in recent times.

Buoyed by the club’s vast new wealth, the Magpies set out to bolster a squad that has found itself embroiled in a tricky relegation battle - and for the most part Eddie Howe and his recruitment staff will be pleased with their work in recent weeks.

While deals for the likes of Diego Carlos and Sven Botman ultimately failed to materialise, the Toon Army were still able to bring in some much-needed defensive reinforcements thanks to the arrivals of Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett, and Dan Burn, as well as injecting a measure of Brazilian flair into their midfield in the shape of Bruno Guimaraes.

Elsewhere, Chris Wood’s move from Burnley will provide cover for the injured Callum Wilson up top, but Howe may still feel that his side are lacking a little in the creativity department after missing out on Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard on deadline day.

In terms of outgoings, a loan exit for Ciaran Clark failed to happen, but Jeff Hendrick headed to QPR, and a handful of young prospects were sent out to gain valuable first team minutes in the EFL.

We’ve gathered up every new signing and every departure from St. James’ Park below...

Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid - £12m The England international was the first signing of the month, and set the tone for a positive month on Tyneside.

Chris Wood from Burnley - £27m Eddie Howe desperately wanted a striker to cover for the injured Callum Wilson, and he got his man with a raid on relegation rivals Burnley.

Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon - £38m A huge coup for the Toon Army, who reportedly had to fend off competition from the likes of Arsenal to land the Brazilian international midfielder.

Matt Target from Aston Villa - Loan With Lucas Digne swapping Everton for Aston Villa, Targett was deemed surplus to requirements by Steven Gerrard - and the Magpies made sure to capitalise.