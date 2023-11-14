Newcastle United get injury boost as defender with £70m release clause linked
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United
Newcastle United have gone into the international break with a bitter taste in their mouths, losing back-to-back games. The Magpies lost to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, leaving them with a lot to do, while they followed that defeat up with another, losing to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Eddie Howe's men have now dropped to seventh place in the Premier League, and they face a brutal run of fixtures after the break. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.
Diomande links
Newcastle are being linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande, who has a release clause as high as £70million. The Sun claim Eddie Howe will add a defensive recruitment to his injury-hit squad in January.
How the Financial Fair Play maths work out remains to be seen, but it's claimed Diomande, who is under contract until 2027, would be interested in a move to the Premier League, and Newcastle are said to be keen on a move, in need of defensive reinforcements as well as a defensive midfielder.
Almiron boost
Newcastle have received some good news over forward Miguel Almiron, who picked up an injury blow during the club's clash with Bournemouth. Almiron was meant to link up with the Paraguay national team, but he has had to withdraw.
The good news is that Paraguay have confirmed a grade one strain, which is less than 5% muscle damage, and thus a short recovery time. A statement read: “The medical team of the National Team communicates that the player Miguel Almirón suffered a grade 1 muscle injury to the femoral biceps of the right thigh, so he will not be able to be part of the next team qualifying."