Giorgio Sclavini has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for one of Serie A’s most exciting defenders in recent days.

The Magpies remain interested in signing a centre-back this summer, with a whole host of names being linked with a move to St James’ Park. Recent reports from Italy, meanwhile, have credited them with an interest in Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini.

Scalvini, an eight-time Italian national team representative, has enjoyed a sharp rise in Italy, but an ACL injury meant he was only able to feature eight times in all competitions for his club last term. Atalanta, who saw long-term manager Gian Piero Gasperini leave the club after nine years in charge, are currently in a transitional period with former Southampton boss Ivan Juric replacing him in the dugout.

Sclavini remains one of their top players, though, and the Magpies will do well to prise him away from Bergamo. However, reports from Italy have stated that there is interest from St James’ Park in the 21-year-old this summer.

Newcastle United linked with Giorgio Scalvini

According to Matteo Moretto, Newcastle United are ‘interested’ in signing Scalvini this summer as their search for a centre-back continues. Marc Guehi, Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Jan Paul van Hecke have all also been linked with moves to Tyneside this summer, but for a variety of reasons all will be difficult deals, or impossible, for the Magpies to complete.

Scalvini, meanwhile, is very highly-rated and already has two full seasons of top-flight Serie A experience behind him. He was also part of the Atalanta team that defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the final of the 2023/24 Europa League - coming on as a half-time replacement for former Arsenal man Sead Kolasinac.

Giorgio Sclavini’s injury worries

Of course, his recent injury issues will be a major concern for the Magpies, with an ACL injury limiting him to just eight appearances in all competitions before the end of January. Sclavini then suffered a shoulder injury which sidelined him for the remainder of a very frustrating campaign. Scalvini would, undoubtedly, be a great addition for the Magpies, but with Sven Botman also having suffered similar fitness troubles over the last couple of years, adding Scalvini would be a major risk.

However, the Italian, unlike some of those players mentioned above, may be a slightly cheaper option and would come without the unintended consequence of strengthening one of their rivals’ PSR position. Newcastle have taken risks on players with injury issues before, however, with Tino Livramento having joined just months after returning to the field following an ACL injury of his own.

The former Southampton man, who is currently starring for England Under-21’s, has not suffered a setback during his time in the north east and is currently growing from strength to strength. Much like their move for Livramento, Newcastle may feel this is their best chance to land Scalvini at a lower price than they may be forced to pay in coming seasons if he is able to put those injury issues behind him and continue to rise in the game.