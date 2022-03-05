Newcastle United given a scare by Brighton and Hove Albion as Bruno Guimaraes makes late appearance

Eddie Howe’s side won 2-1, and stretched their unbeaten run to eight games, thanks to goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar at St James’s Park this afternoon.

United, however, were far from their best on home turf, and they were fortunate to take a two-goal lead into the break after an unconvincing first-half performance. Brighton pulled a goal back after the break, but Howe’s players sw the game out.

Newcastle remain 14th in the Premier League, but they now have a healthier cushion over 18th-placed Burnley.

The game, which kicked off after a stunning Wor Flags display, also saw Allan Saint-Maximin make his comeback from injury.

Newcastle, unchanged from the 2-0 win over Brentford last week, started poorly, but, by the 14th minute, they were 2-0 up.

First, Ryan Fraser, so impressive at the Brentford Community Stadium seven days earlier, scored from close range in the 12th minute after a Jacob Murphy hit the post with a shot following a quick break forward.

Two minutes later, United scored again. Fabian Schar, set for talks over a new deal at United, headed a Ryan Fraser free-kick from the right at the near post.

Newcastle United's players celebrate Ryan Fraser's goal.

United hadn’t deserved the lead, but they haven’t always got what they have deserved this season.

Newcastle struggled to build on their early advantage in a scrappy half, but they took their two-goal advantage into the break.

United had struggled to get a hold of the ball in midfield, but Howe kept Burno Guimaraes on the bench, and Brighton soon got a goal back. Lewis Dunk, unchallenged, headed a corner home to give Brighton hope early in the second half.

Visiting head coach Graham Potter sent on Neal Maupay and Solly March, and Howe responded by replacing Jacob Murphy with Saint-Maximin. who had missed the club’s previous two games with a calf problem.

Ryan Fraser celebrates his goal in front of a 'United with Ukraine' banner.

Fans had to wait to see Guimaraes, who came on for Fraser in the 79th minute. Newcastle, somehow, held on to claim three more important points.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Target, Willock (Longstaff, 90), Shelvey, Joelinton, Murphy (Saint-Maximin, 64), Wood, Fraser (Guimaraes, 79). Subs not used: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle.

