Newcastle will again be in the market for reinforcements in the summer window, and Ekitike, valued in the £30million-bracket, is a likely target for head coach Eddie Howe .

And Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot says Ekitike will be sold. Caillot told Europe 1: “In Hugo’s case, he would waste time staying with us. We refused an offer of €35million this winter, which is a lot of money for a club like ours. That money will be used to grow and improve the club. Hugo will be allowed to go – and he’s probably going to leave. There wasn’t a big club that didn’t inquire for him.”