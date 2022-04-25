Newcastle United given green light to bid for in-demand forward

Newcastle United have been given the green light to return for Hugo Ekitike this summer.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:45 pm

The club discussed a deal with Stade Reims for the 19-year-old forward in January.

Newcastle will again be in the market for reinforcements in the summer window, and Ekitike, valued in the £30million-bracket, is a likely target for head coach Eddie Howe.

And Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot says Ekitike will be sold. Caillot told Europe 1: “In Hugo’s case, he would waste time staying with us. We refused an offer of €35million this winter, which is a lot of money for a club like ours. That money will be used to grow and improve the club. Hugo will be allowed to go – and he’s probably going to leave. There wasn’t a big club that didn’t inquire for him.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Ekitike, hit by injuries and suspensions, has scored nine goals from 21 Ligue 1 games this season.

Reims forward Hugo Ekitike, right, celebrates after scoring against Bordeaux in October.
Eddie Howe