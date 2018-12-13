Newcastle United goalkeeper set for January exit with Leeds United 'leading' Aston Villa in the race

Karl Darlow is set to leave Newcastle United in January - according to a report.

The 28-year-old is reportedly keen on a move away from St James's Park after losing his place to Martin Dubravka in the Magpies goal earlier in the year.

Darlow, whose only appearance this season followed in the 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest, is frustrated having watched Newcastle's opening 12 Premier League fixtures from the substitutes bench.

A recent injury has saw Darlow drop out of Rafa Benitez's match day 18 in the previous four games, however is thought to be close to recovery in time to complete a winter switch.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are favourites to sign Darlow ahead of Aston Villa, who released him from their youth academy in 2006.

The Whites are said to have held talks with the goalkeeper’s representatives over a potential swoop, where he will rival Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the number one jersey.

On Tyneside, Darlow has been unfortunate to see Dubravka in such inspired form since joining from Sparta Prague.

He had won back his place from Rob Elliot in early December last year but is yet to make a top-flight appearance since the Slovakian's debut against Manchester United in February.