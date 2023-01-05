Newcastle have confirmed that the 22-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign at National League North side Spennymoor Town. Langley hasn’t featured in a competitive match for The Magpies since graduating from the club's academy but did feature in the first-team friendly defeat at York City in July 2021.

He then joined newly promoted National League side Gateshead on loan at the start of the season but was limited to just 12 appearances, leading to his loan being cut short.

Daniel Langley of Newcastle United gives instructions during the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United U21's at Hillsborough on August 31, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Spennymoor boss Jason Ainsley told the club website after securing a loan move for Langley: “Dan has a real physical presence about him and, from speaking to him, I can tell that he is a very determined young lad.

"He played for Gateshead against us in pre-season and was excellent, so we got to see him first hand and we know what he’s all about. He has already been out on loan in the National League so has experience of this level which was important for us when we knew that Gio (Bellagambi) wasn’t staying.

"We wish him well during his time with us and look forward to working with him in the coming months.”

Several other Newcastle players are likely to leave the club on loan this month. Garang Kuol has visited Scottish Premiership side Hearts to discuss a potential move while Joe White is understood to be close to joining Exeter City in League One.

