Newcastle United transfer news: PSG striker Goncalo Ramos has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

PSG’s Goncalo Ramos has once again been linked with a move to Newcastle United. The Mail report that the Magpies are ‘interested’ in the striker amid their prolonged pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko has emerged as their priority target this summer should Alexander Isak leave the club. The Slovenian international has long been a target for the Magpies and has been the subject of a club-record transfer bid in recent weeks.

However, interest from Manchester United has complicated their hopes of signing Sesko as both clubs remain in limbo over his future. It is believed that Sesko’s preference would be a switch to Old Trafford, however, the only concrete bid on the table, as it stands, is from St James’ Park and the Magpies cannot hold onto that deal forever.

If they do move their attention elsewhere, then Ramos is someone that they could reportedly turn to. The 24-year-old scored 19 goals in all competitions for PSG last season, but has not been a regular under Luis Enruique at the Parc des Princes.

An ankle injury sidelined Ramos at the beginning of last season and he wasn’t fully able to regain his place in Enrique’s starting XI on a regular basis. Despite not being a regular for the reigning European champions, Ramos still boasts a very impressive goalscoring record having netted 74 times in 192 senior appearances for PSG and Benfica.

Newcastle United ‘interested’ in Goncalo Ramos

Newcastle United’s renewed interest in Ramos may be a new development, but it is not the first time they have been linked with a move for the striker. Before his switch to the French capital in the summer of 2023, Ramos had emerged as an option for the Magpies, particularly after he netted a stunning hat-trick against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup.

However, like they had discovered in their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike a year prior, the race for his signature was over almost as soon as interest from Paris had emerged. A deal this summer for Ramos will be a tricky one to complete, but he is the exact profile, age and calibre of player that would soften the blow of Isak’s departure on Tyneside if he is signed this summer.

Ramos’ goalscoring record is certainly one to be admired and one that his current manager is very aware of, even if he has not picked him too regularly: “He’s a wonderful player, capable of very high performances,” Enrique said after Ramos scored a hat-trick in PSG’s 4-1 win over Montpellier in April.

“If he plays a minute, he plays it very well. If he’s not on the pitch, he still helps the team and today, he came into the starting eleven and scored three goals. So he’s a player who always performs at his best, and I would call him a guarantee.”

A move for Ramos, or Sesko for that matter, is likely to be dependent on Isak’s future at Newcastle United. The Swedish international returned to training on Monday and is set to hold talks with Eddie Howe over his future at the club.