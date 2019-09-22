Newcastle United gossip: The Graham Potter comments post-Brighton that Magpies fans will love
Graham Potter was delighted his Brighton team managed to get a point at St James’s Park in a gritty showing yesterday.
Speaking after the game, the ex-Swansea boss described the atmosphere amongst Newcastle United fans as the returning Andy Carroll came on late towards the end of the match to make his second debut for his boyhood club.
Potter told Sky Sports: "Andy Carroll comes on, you can see the environment completely changes, even though we were doing quite okay in the game. He comes on and he lifts the crowd. It likes they scored almost with the noise [they made] so that's a challenge as well and we believe we did it well.
"That's the beauty of the Premier League, You can do so well, and one action or one moment can outdo you. That's the test of it.
Meanwhile, Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray was quick to notice several thousand empty seats inside of the stadium and noted the effect Mike Ashley’s controversial ownership of the Tyneside club was having on the fanbase.
“43,060 has been given as the official attendance today,” Mowbray said.
“I wonder if they have counted quite a few season ticket holders who haven’t come? I have certainly never seen quite so many seats empty here.
“There is that constant talk of fan boycotts against Mike Ashley’s ownership of the club.
“Maybe this is the day when it has started to have some effect.”