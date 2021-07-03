Newcastle United gossip: Magpies set to miss out on Arsenal target; midfielder extends Ireland stay
The transfer window is now a month old and while Newcastle United have not done any actual business, they have certainly been linked with plenty of moves.
Here’s a round-up of your early Saturday news.
Marseille beat United to defender
Newcastle United summer target William Saliba looks all set to sign for Marseille on a season-long loan.
The Magpies have monitored the 20-year-old central defender’s transfer situation throughout the summer but it appears as if their inactivity has again counted against them as Saliba moves closer to a temporary return to Ligue 1.
United head coach Steve Bruce is on the hunt for central defensive recruits this summer as he looks to transform the Magpies’ backline on a budget. Bruce is looking for players who can play and have pace and power, something he is reported to believe the Magpies lack.
Midfielder pens new deal
Ex-Newcastle man pens new Glentoran deal
Gael Bigirimana. Remember that one?
Aye, well, the Burundi international midfielder is currently plying his trade in Northern Ireland with Glentoran – and he’s impressed the UEFA Conference League side’s manager Mick McDermott enough to earn a new one-year extension.
“Bigi was an integral part of our team last season and became more influential as the season progressed,” he told Belfast Live.
“His quality was evident throughout the season, and we look forward to the day when Glentoran fans, standing or sitting in the Oval, can directly witness those qualities at first hand.
“He had offers from clubs in numerous countries this past few weeks and we are delighted he has committed his future to us. A top professional and a top person.”