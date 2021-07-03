Newcastle United gossip: Magpies set to miss out on Arsenal target; midfielder extends Ireland stay

Nice's French defender William Saliba celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon (OL) and OGC Nice at The Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, central-eastern France on May 23, 2021. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s a round-up of your early Saturday news.

Marseille beat United to defender

Newcastle United summer target William Saliba looks all set to sign for Marseille on a season-long loan.

The Magpies have monitored the 20-year-old central defender’s transfer situation throughout the summer but it appears as if their inactivity has again counted against them as Saliba moves closer to a temporary return to Ligue 1.

United head coach Steve Bruce is on the hunt for central defensive recruits this summer as he looks to transform the Magpies’ backline on a budget. Bruce is looking for players who can play and have pace and power, something he is reported to believe the Magpies lack.

Midfielder pens new deal

Ex-Newcastle man pens new Glentoran deal

Gael Bigirimana. Remember that one?

Aye, well, the Burundi international midfielder is currently plying his trade in Northern Ireland with Glentoran – and he’s impressed the UEFA Conference League side’s manager Mick McDermott enough to earn a new one-year extension.

“Bigi was an integral part of our team last season and became more influential as the season progressed,” he told Belfast Live.

“His quality was evident throughout the season, and we look forward to the day when Glentoran fans, standing or sitting in the Oval, can directly witness those qualities at first hand.