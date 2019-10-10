Newcastle United gossip: Skipper's message ahead of Chelsea clash plus injury latest
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has issued a warning to Chelsea.
Steve Bruce’s men face Frank Lampard’s Blues in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday
Lascelles, speaking to the club’s website, reflected on the club’s defeat of Manchester United last weekend and looked forward to Saturday’s trip to London.
Lascelles said: "The manager made a few changes; we know how hard a job it is for a manager to drop players and put players on the bench.
"It was a fantastic debut for Matty - you couldn't write it - and I was pleased for him and his brother that they were playing together. All over the team, we were enthusiastic, energetic, in their faces. We've set our standard now and that's how we always need to play. Nothing less.
"We'll enjoy this little international break and after that, we'll start planning for another big game at Chelsea. I think momentum is a big thing in football but I think a little break won't do us any harm and we can refresh but still knowing that we've just beaten Man U, and we're still on a high from that, so hopefully we can go into the Chelsea game full of confidence."
In other news, Matt Ritchie could be back “towards the end of the month” after undergoing a “minor ankle operation”.
A club statement read: “It is hoped that Ritchie will be able to resume full training shortly.