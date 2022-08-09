Newcastle United granted Premier League approval to wear 'one off' shirt for Brighton trip

Newcastle United have been granted special permission by the Premier League to wear a ‘one-off’ Castore shirt for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle’s first away trip of the season will see them travel to the Amex Stadium looking to build on their opening day win against Nottingham Forest.

But The Magpies were hit with a problem as their black and white home kit, navy blue away kit and white third kit have all been deemed to ‘clash’ with Brighton’s blue and white striped home kit.

As a result, United have gained special dispensation from the Premier League to wear their sky-blue matchday warm-up shirt featuring a silhouette of St James's Park and several iconic local landmarks including Theatre Royal, Millennium Bridge, Tyne Bridge and St. Nicholas’ Cathedral.

The shirt will be accompanied by black shorts and socks and features the standard FUN88 shirt sponsor and noon.com sleeve sponsor.

