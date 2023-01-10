News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United half-time player ratings: 6/10 ‘has to score’ & 8/10 ‘persistent threat’ v Leicester - photos

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final - here are our half-time player ratings

By Dominic Scurr
5 minutes ago

Newcastle started the match on the front foot and had a flurry of chances to take the lead that went begging. The Magpies had 13 shots in total but failed to find the net again.

Eddie Howe’s side are hoping to reach the final four in the competition for the first time since 1976.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...

1. Nick Pope - 7

Was alert to come off his line and clear the danger on several occasions.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Brilliant defending to stop Leicester scoring as Patson Daka attempted to square the ball to Harvey Barnes for a tap-in. Posed an attacking threat down the right early on.

3. Fabian Schar - 6

Guilty of a couple of lapses of concentration defensively but was solid in possession.

4. Sven Botman - 7

Rarely tested at the back and distributed the ball well.

Player ratingsLeicesterEddie Howe