Newcastle United half-time player ratings: Who has impressed for Eddie Howe’s side so far at the Amex Stadium?

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 18:24 BST

After a cagey start at the Amex Stadium, it was the hosts who just shaded the play and were awarded for their efforts when Evan Ferguson slotted home past Nick Pope to put the Seagulls ahead midway through the first period.

Newcastle struggled to lay a glove on their opponents and rarely tested the Brighton back line and goalkeeper for the majority of the first period.

Here are our half-time ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium:

1. Nick Pope - 4

Did well to stop a cross that deflected off Matt Targett in the 10th minute. Was at fault for Brighton's opener after a sloppy kick and a spilt save allowed Ferguson to lash home.

1. Nick Pope - 4

Did well to stop a cross that deflected off Matt Targett in the 10th minute. Was at fault for Brighton’s opener after a sloppy kick and a spilt save allowed Ferguson to lash home.

2. Kieran Trippier - 6

Faced a tough test against Karou Mitoma but was solid against his opposite number.

2. Kieran Trippier - 6

Faced a tough test against Karou Mitoma but was solid against his opposite number.

3. Fabian Schar - 5

Was solid at times but also committed a couple of fouls that stopped dangerous looking Brighton attacks. Booked in the 43rd minute.

3. Fabian Schar - 5

Was solid at times but also committed a couple of fouls that stopped dangerous looking Brighton attacks. Booked in the 43rd minute.

4. Dan Burn - 5

Played as a centre-back amid injury to Sven Botman. Committed a few fouls early on against his former side.

4. Dan Burn - 5

Played as a centre-back amid injury to Sven Botman. Committed a few fouls early on against his former side.

