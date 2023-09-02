Newcastle United half-time player ratings: ‘Sloppy’ 4/10 disappoints as Brighton dominate - gallery
Newcastle United half-time player ratings: Who has impressed for Eddie Howe’s side so far at the Amex Stadium?
After a cagey start at the Amex Stadium, it was the hosts who just shaded the play and were awarded for their efforts when Evan Ferguson slotted home past Nick Pope to put the Seagulls ahead midway through the first period.
Newcastle struggled to lay a glove on their opponents and rarely tested the Brighton back line and goalkeeper for the majority of the first period.
Here are our half-time ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium: