Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Arsenal at half-time in the Premier League at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

A fiery encounter at St James’ Park saw both sides shown several yellow cards but clear chances few and far between in the first half.

The biggest talking point of the first half came as Kai Havertz cynically fouled Sean Longstaff on the touchline but referee Stuart Attwell only showed the Arsenal forward a yellow card. Several Newcastle players, including Longstaff were then booked for protesting the decision.

But with neither goalkeeper really being tested in the opening 45, the sides went in at 0-0.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match so far...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 His distribution has been questionable at times but otherwise hasn’t had much to do. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 7 Put in a few dangerous balls from the right. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Won a couple of important headers when Arsenal looked to threaten but has not been as sharp on the ground. Photo Sales