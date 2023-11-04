News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Arsenal: ‘Dangerous’ 7/10 & ‘struggling’ 6/10 - gallery

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Arsenal at half-time in the Premier League at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 4th Nov 2023, 18:20 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 18:23 GMT

A fiery encounter at St James’ Park saw both sides shown several yellow cards but clear chances few and far between in the first half.

The biggest talking point of the first half came as Kai Havertz cynically fouled Sean Longstaff on the touchline but referee Stuart Attwell only showed the Arsenal forward a yellow card. Several Newcastle players, including Longstaff were then booked for protesting the decision.

But with neither goalkeeper really being tested in the opening 45, the sides went in at 0-0.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match so far...

His distribution has been questionable at times but otherwise hasn't had much to do.

1. Nick Pope - 6

His distribution has been questionable at times but otherwise hasn’t had much to do.

Put in a few dangerous balls from the right.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Put in a few dangerous balls from the right.

Won a couple of important headers when Arsenal looked to threaten but has not been as sharp on the ground.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Won a couple of important headers when Arsenal looked to threaten but has not been as sharp on the ground.

His distribution from the back has not been to his usual high standards but has been solid defensively. Booked.

4. Fabian Schar - 7

His distribution from the back has not been to his usual high standards but has been solid defensively. Booked.

