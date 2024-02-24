Newcastle United losing 2-0 at half-time against Arsenal in the Premier League - here are the half-time player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes to his side that drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League. Dan Burn dropped to the bench with Tino Livramento starting his first league match since New Year's Day while Alexander Isak marked his return from injury as Harvey Barnes dropped back to the bench.

The big change of the evening saw Loris Karius handed his first Premier League appearance for Newcastle, almost 18 months after signing and a year since his only other competitive start in the Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal took the lead inside the opening 20 minutes as Gabriel's header was initially saved by Karius only for the ball to deflect back off Sven Botman twice, just going over the line.

Arsenal doubled their lead shortly afterwards as Gabriel Martinelli's low ball was turned in by Kai Havertz.

Newcastle were able to gain some composure and stop Arsenal scoring again as the sides went in 2-0 at the break.

Here are the Newcastle half-time player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Loris Karius - 6 Had a couple of straightforward saves to make early on. Initially made a good save to deny Gabriel but couldn't keep out the deflection off Sven Botman afterwards. Made a good stop to deny Bukayo Saka and was alert coming off his line. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Made some important challenges and interceptions but couldn't get forward an influence things. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 4 Conceded possession in a dangerous area early on and did it again when Newcastle were 2-0 down. Careless at the back. Photo Sales