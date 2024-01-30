Newcastle United are beating Aston Villa 2-0 at half-time at Villa Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

The Magpies went into the game having not won a Premier League match away from home since September while Aston Villa have not lost a home league match since February 2023. Eddie Howe's side have lost each of their last four Premier League matches and sit 14 points behind Villa in the Premier League table.

The Magpies took the lead through Fabian Schar in the first half as the defender volleyed in from Kieran Trippier's corner. The Swiss centre-back then doubled Newcastle's lead shortly after as he reacted quickest to Anthony Gordon's shot which deflected back off the crossbar.

Just as things seemed to be going quite well for Newcastle, they were dealt yet another injury blow with Alexander Isak forced off at the end of the first half as they went in 2-0 up at the break.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Took a couple of knocks but distributed the ball around well and made a good save to deny Matty Cash in the second half. Made several good claims.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 9 Positive and almost set Isak up with a well-weighted pass. His corners led to Newcastle's opening two goals. Defensively excellent too.

3 . Fabian Schar - 9 Kept his cool defensively and reacted well to score twice in the first half. Cleared a ball off the line in the second. Saw Watkins get the wrong side as Villa pulled one back. Was denied his hat-trick in the closing stages. A Swiss masterclass.