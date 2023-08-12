Newcastle United are leading Aston Villa 2-1 at half-time in the Premier League at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Newcastle started the new season with £52million midfielder Sandro Tonali straight into the starting XI with fellow summer signings Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento on the bench. And it proved to be an inspired decision from Eddie Howe as the Italian midfielder found the net just six minutes into his Premier League debut, sliding the ball home from Anthony Gordon’s cross.

Villa quickly drew level after 11 minutes as another Premier League debutant Moussa Diaby turned in on the volley from close range.

But the frantic started to the game continued as Newcastle were back in front by the 16 minute mark as a well-worked free-kick routine was eventually turned in by Alexander Isak.

After playing out a 3-3 thriller in the Premier League Summer Series last month, we have another game on our hands.

Here are our half-time player ratings from the match so far...

Nick Pope - 6 Made a simple stop to deny Diaby early on but could do little to stop the Frenchman shortly after.

Kieran Trippier - 6 His short free-kick led to Newcastle's second. Not his usual accomplished self in possession so far.

Fabian Schar - 6 Made his return from injury and has kept Watkins relatively quiet in the first-half.

Sven Botman - 7 Set-up Isak for Newcastle's second. Made some important blocks to deny Villa.