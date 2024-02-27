Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers at half-time in the FA Cup fifth round at Ewood Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made five changes to his side that were beaten 4-1 at Arsenal on Saturday with Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy coming into the side in place of Loris Karius, Sven Botman, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle went into the game looking to progress to the quarter-final of the FA Cup for only the second time in the last 18 years.

While The Magpies had plenty of possession in the opening stages, it was Blackburn who came closest in the opening half hour as Sammie Szmodics hit the side netting and Tyrhys Dolan was denied by a brilliant save from Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle pushed forward but weren't able to create any meaningful chances in the first half as the sides went in 0-0 at the break.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 8 After a quiet opening half-hour, made an excellent save to deny Tyrhys Dolan and Blackburn a certain goal. Made another good save at the end of the first half and and important one at the start of the second.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Had a couple of set-piece opportunities that didn't come to anything.

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 6 A solid return to the starting line-up so far.