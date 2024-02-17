Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with AFC Bournemouth at half-time at St James' Park.
Eddie Howe made one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 last weekend with Callum Wilson dropping out due to injury and Harvey Barnes returning to the starting line-up for the first time since September.
Newcastle hadn't won a game at St James' Park in two months while Bournemouth were looking for their first Premier League win of 2024.
The opening stages of the match saw chances at both ends with Dominic Solanke twice coming close for The Cherries while Anthony Gordon had a good opportunity to break the deadlock for Newcastle with a header.
Newcastle's recent matches have been high scoring since the turn of the year but neither side were able to find the net in the opening 45 minutes as the sides went in at 0-0.
Here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...