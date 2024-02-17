Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with AFC Bournemouth at half-time at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe made one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 last weekend with Callum Wilson dropping out due to injury and Harvey Barnes returning to the starting line-up for the first time since September.

Newcastle hadn't won a game at St James' Park in two months while Bournemouth were looking for their first Premier League win of 2024.

The opening stages of the match saw chances at both ends with Dominic Solanke twice coming close for The Cherries while Anthony Gordon had a good opportunity to break the deadlock for Newcastle with a header.

Newcastle's recent matches have been high scoring since the turn of the year but neither side were able to find the net in the opening 45 minutes as the sides went in at 0-0.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

Martin Dubravka - 5 Unconvincing from crosses at times but made a good stop to deny Dominic Solanke from close range and an even better one shortly afterwards. A costly slip gifted Bournemouth the lead and could have done better for the second.

Kieran Trippier - 6 Put in a couple of dangerous crosses and wasn't really troubled down his side despite conceding twice.

Fabian Schar - 6 Battled well with Solanke. Had a good chance late on but fired over the bar. Looked to take a painful knock late on. Booked.