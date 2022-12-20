Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round match at St James’s Park - here are the half-time player ratings.
A return to competitive action following the World Cup break saw Newcastle enjoy plenty of possession in the opening 45 minutes. Callum Wilson thought he’d given the hosts the lead against his former club only for a late offside flag to rule it out.
Newcastle had several chances to take the lead before the break but ultimately didn’t take them as the sides went in goalless.
Here are our half-time player ratings...
1. Nick Pope - 7
Had to be alert as Bournemouth posed a threat with high balls into the box.
2. Kieran Trippier - 6
Had Newcastle’s first meaningful chance as he hit a free-kick wide of the left post. But some teasing balls into the box but his delivery was inconsistent.
3. Fabian Schar - 8
Suffered an early injury scare but recovered quickly and got stuck in to help Newcastle remain on the front foot. Almost marked his 31st birthday with a goal with his shot from distance going just wide of the left post. Came close again following a flick on from Sven Botman and played a great ball forward to release Kieran Trippier.
4. Sven Botman - 7
Covered brilliantly to mark Dominic Solanke out of the game in the first half.
