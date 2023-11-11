Newcastle United player ratings v AFC Bournemouth: How Lewis Miley, Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon are faring at half-time.

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 at AFC Bournemouth at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night with Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Lewis Miley coming into the side for Tino Livramento, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes.

Joe Willock and Lewis Hall were handed their first Premier League starts of the season while Miley made his full league debut for The Magpies at just 17-years-old.

Bournemouth saw a couple of early chances saved by Nick Pope before Newcastle's first shot of the game resulted in Sean Longstaff's strike from distance being tipped over by Neto.

Nick Pope - 8 Alert to save Ryan Christie's Antonie Semenyo's early shots on goal. Parried away Justin Kluivert's effort midway through the first half and made another fine stop to deny Christie shortly after. Finally beaten by Solanke on the hour mark. The scoreline could have been embarrassing if it weren't for the goalkeeper as he continued to make good saves despite being 2-0 down.

Kieran Trippier - 5 Almost saw a free-kick sneak in. Not able to impose himself on the game with hit and miss passing.

Jamaal Lascelles - 5 Made a brilliant last ditch block to stop Dominic Solanke. Saw a header saved by Neto. Solid in the air but was shaky on the ball. Booked.