Newcastle United half-time player ratings: 'Weak' 4/10 & 'solid' 8/10 as Lewis Miley impresses - photos
Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 at AFC Bournemouth at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.
Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night with Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Lewis Miley coming into the side for Tino Livramento, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes.
Joe Willock and Lewis Hall were handed their first Premier League starts of the season while Miley made his full league debut for The Magpies at just 17-years-old.
Bournemouth saw a couple of early chances saved by Nick Pope before Newcastle's first shot of the game resulted in Sean Longstaff's strike from distance being tipped over by Neto.
Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match so far...