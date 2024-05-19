Newcastle United are winning 3-0 at Brentford at half-time this afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match so far.
Goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak put The Magpies in a commanding position at half-time.
Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that lost 3-2 at Manchester United on Wednesday night with Nick Pope coming into the side for Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar replacing Kieran Trippier, Joelinton in for Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes starting in place of the injured Anthony Gordon.
It took Brentford minutes to find the net as Bryan Mbeumo put the ball on a plate for Ivan Toney. But a VAR check ruled the goal out for offside.
After a tough start, Newcastle took the lead as Bruno Guimaraes’ cross was headed in by Harvey Barnes. Alexander Isak then set up Jacob Murphy to make it 2-0 before the Swede scored himself just a minute later to make it 3-0 heading in at half-time.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...
