Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Brentford: 9/10 'star' & 'influential' Alexander Isak

By Dominic Scurr
Published 19th May 2024, 16:54 BST

Brentford 0-3 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Joelinton have fared so far.

Newcastle United are winning 3-0 at Brentford at half-time this afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak put The Magpies in a commanding position at half-time.

Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that lost 3-2 at Manchester United on Wednesday night with Nick Pope coming into the side for Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar replacing Kieran Trippier, Joelinton in for Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes starting in place of the injured Anthony Gordon.

It took Brentford minutes to find the net as Bryan Mbeumo put the ball on a plate for Ivan Toney. But a VAR check ruled the goal out for offside.

After a tough start, Newcastle took the lead as Bruno Guimaraes’ cross was headed in by Harvey Barnes. Alexander Isak then set up Jacob Murphy to make it 2-0 before the Swede scored himself just a minute later to make it 3-0 heading in at half-time.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

A welcome return to the side with some crucial contributions. Made a great stop to deny Bryan Mbeumo with his feet and another to deny Ivan Toney with his hand in the second half. Generally solid with his distribution.

1. Nick Pope - 8

A welcome return to the side with some crucial contributions. Made a great stop to deny Bryan Mbeumo with his feet and another to deny Ivan Toney with his hand in the second half. Generally solid with his distribution.

Solid defensively but lacked conviction going forward. Booked.

2. Emil Krafth - 6

Solid defensively but lacked conviction going forward. Booked.

Excellent on his return to the starting line-up.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

Excellent on his return to the starting line-up.

Played a poor pass to Hall that almost led to a Brentford goal. Lacked composure early on but grew into the game. Booked.

4. Dan Burn - 7

Played a poor pass to Hall that almost led to a Brentford goal. Lacked composure early on but grew into the game. Booked.

