Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Brentford: ‘Unconvincing’ 5/10 & 7/10 ‘biggest threat’ - gallery
Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Brentford at half-time at St James’ Park - here are our player ratings from the opening 45-minutes.
Newcastle returned to Premier League action following the international break looking to pick up their first win since the opening day of the season as they hosted an unbeaten Brentford side at St James’ Park.
Both teams have had chances to take the lead in the first half with Bruno Guimaraes coming the closest with a back-post header that was saved by Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal.
Rico Henry was withdrawn in the first-half for Brentford due to injury.
Here are the half-time player ratings from the first half...