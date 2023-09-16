News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Brentford: ‘Unconvincing’ 5/10 & 7/10 ‘biggest threat’ - gallery

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Brentford at half-time at St James’ Park - here are our player ratings from the opening 45-minutes.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 16th Sep 2023, 18:24 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 18:29 BST

Newcastle returned to Premier League action following the international break looking to pick up their first win since the opening day of the season as they hosted an unbeaten Brentford side at St James’ Park.

Both teams have had chances to take the lead in the first half with Bruno Guimaraes coming the closest with a back-post header that was saved by Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal.

Rico Henry was withdrawn in the first-half for Brentford due to injury.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the first half...

Stood tall early on to deny Aaron Hickey and was alert to head clear a ball over the top.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Stood tall early on to deny Aaron Hickey and was alert to head clear a ball over the top.

Photo Sales
Was let down by a poor set-piece at a time when Newcastle had an opportunity to get players into the box. Put in a couple of teasing balls but they haven’t resulted in anything for the hosts. Volleyed over after another free-kick was half-cleared.

2. Kieran Trippier - 6

Was let down by a poor set-piece at a time when Newcastle had an opportunity to get players into the box. Put in a couple of teasing balls but they haven’t resulted in anything for the hosts. Volleyed over after another free-kick was half-cleared.

Photo Sales
Saw a shot from distance deflect out for a corner. Has got stuck in.

3. Fabian Schar - 6

Saw a shot from distance deflect out for a corner. Has got stuck in.

Photo Sales
Inconsistent distribution out from the back but has remained fairly solid defensively.

4. Sven Botman - 6

Inconsistent distribution out from the back but has remained fairly solid defensively.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HoweBrentfordPlayer ratingsPremier League