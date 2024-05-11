Newcastle United are drawing 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion at half-time - here are the player ratings from the Premier League encounter at St James’ Park so far.

Joel Veltman gave Brighton the lead early on before Sean Longstaff drew Newcastle level on the stroke of half-time.

Eddie Howe made one change from the Newcastle side that beat Burnley 4-1 last weekend with Elliot Anderson coming back into the starting line-up in place of the injured Callum Wilson. Kieran Trippier returned to the bench after more than two months out with a calf injury.

Newcastle went behind early on as Joel Veltman poked the ball in from a corner to make it 1-0 to Brighton.

The Magpies had made a positive start to the game but Brighton had chances to extend their lead further in the first half before Sean Longstaff grabbed an equaliser for the hosts. Anthony Gordon slipped in Elliot Anderson to square the ball for Longstaff to tap in to make it 1-1 at half-time.

It saw Newcastle score in every Premier League home game during a season for the first time.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 6 Made a very good save to stop Danny Welbeck from doubling Brighton's lead. A steady display. Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 5 Struggled on the right side defensively and looked to have taken a knock. Beaten too easily by Julio Enciso early on to give Brighton an opening. The times did get forward his final ball was well off the mark. Photo Sales

3 . Emil Krafth - 5 Sloppy when playing the ball out from the back at times. Covered well defensively in the second half after a tough first half. Photo Sales