Newcastle United are winning 3-0 at Burnley at half-time on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made two changes to the Newcastle side that beat Sheffield United 5-1 with the injured Fabian Schar dropping out in place of Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson making his first start since February as Elliot Anderson dropped to the bench.

Newcastle took the lead against the run of the play with their first meaningful attack of the match after 20 minutes as Alexander Isak’s blocked effort from Jacob Murphy’s cross was poked in by Callum Wilson on the rebound.

Sean Longstaff doubled Newcastle’s lead with a well-placed shot before Bruno Guimaraes made it 3-0 after being set up by Anthony Gordon.

And that’s how the scoreline stayed heading in at half-time as Newcastle ended the opening 45 in control.

Here are the Newcastle half-time player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Made a good save with his leg to deny Jacob Bruun Larsen in the opening minutes. Had to be alert when Burnley were on top.

2 . Tino Livramento - 7 An excellent run forward in the build-up to Wilson's opener. Had a good opportunity saved shortly afterwards.

3 . Emil Krafth - 7 A tidy defensive display saw him rarely troubled.