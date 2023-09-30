Newcastle United are leading Burnley 1-0 at St James’ Park at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made eight changes to his side that beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with only Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles and Alexander Isak keeping their place. It was the first time Lascelles had led The Magpies out in a Premier League match as captain since February 2022.

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring with his second goal in as many league matches with a curling edge of the box strike into the top left corner of the goal.

Newcastle had great chances to extend their lead through Alexander Isak and Elliot Anderson but the score remained 1-0 heading in at the break.

Here are the Newcastle half-time player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7 Was alert to make a fine stop to deny Zeki Amdouni early on.

Kieran Trippier - 7 A great challenge to set-up Almiron's opener.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Had a couple of shaky moments but has been able to keep Burnley at arm's length so far.