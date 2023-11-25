Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Chelsea: 'Brilliant' Lewis Miley & 'clumsy' 5/10 - photos
Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Chelsea: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Alexander Isak and co have fared so far.
Newcastle United are drawing 1-1 with Chelsea at St James' Park - here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far.
It took nine minutes for the first shot on goal in the match as Chelsea's Conor Gallagher curled an effort wide of Newcastle's right post.
Shortly afterwards, Newcastle took the lead with their first shot of the game as Lewis Miley brilliantly picked out Alexander Isak who calmly applied the finish from close range to make it 1-0.
But The Magpies' lead lasted less than 10 minutes as Raheem Sterling curled in an equaliser from a free-kick.
In the build-up to half-time, Kieran Trippier hit the crossbar with a free-kick as the sides went in at 1-1.
Here are our half-time player ratings...