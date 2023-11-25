Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Chelsea: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Alexander Isak and co have fared so far.

Newcastle United are drawing 1-1 with Chelsea at St James' Park - here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far.

It took nine minutes for the first shot on goal in the match as Chelsea's Conor Gallagher curled an effort wide of Newcastle's right post.

Shortly afterwards, Newcastle took the lead with their first shot of the game as Lewis Miley brilliantly picked out Alexander Isak who calmly applied the finish from close range to make it 1-0.

But The Magpies' lead lasted less than 10 minutes as Raheem Sterling curled in an equaliser from a free-kick.

In the build-up to half-time, Kieran Trippier hit the crossbar with a free-kick as the sides went in at 1-1.

Here are our half-time player ratings...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Rooted to the spot for Sterling's free-kick but did brilliantly to deny Chelsea going in front by tipping away Enzo Fernandez's strike. Still almost gifted Chelsea the lead with a botched clearance. His distribution in general was poor over the course of the afternoon. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 7 Booked for a foul that resulted in Chelsea's equaliser. Put in a number of teasing crosses in from the right. Hit the bar with a free-kick late in the first half and brought typical quality and composure down the right. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Gave possession away in the build-up to Chelsea's equaliser. Booked early in the second half after giving the ball away again. Made amends with some strong interceptions and a great header to give Newcastle the lead in the second half. Photo Sales