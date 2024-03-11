Newcastle United are drawing 1-1 with Chelsea at half-time at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made two changes to his side for the match with Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron coming into the side for Kieran Trippier and Jacob Murphy. Trippier dropped out of the side due to a calf injury while Murphy was back on the bench.

The Magpies went into the game looking to make it consecutive Premier League wins for the first time in 2024. But in order to do that, they would have to win away at Chelsea for the first time since 2012.

That was made more difficult early on as Chelsea took the lead in the opening minutes as Cole Palmer's shot deflected in off Nicolas Jackson to make it 1-0.

Newcastle were dealt a major blow in the first half as Anthony Gordon was forced off with what appeared to be a knee injury, dashing his chances of an England call-up.

In the build-up to half-time, Alexander Isak drew Newcastle level with an excellent finish into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 5 Made a couple of smart saves but will have been frustrated with the goals conceded.

2 . Tino Livramento - 7 An all action display down the right. Was excellent in the opening 45. Faded after the break but still made some positive runs after switching to left-back.

3 . Fabian Schar - 4 Let Chelsea in with a poor touch but was saved by a goalline clearance from Dan Burn. Beaten by Mudryk for Chelsea's third.