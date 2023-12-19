Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle United half-time player ratings: How Sven Botman, Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have fared so far.

Newcastle United are beating Chelsea 1-0 at half-time in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that beat Fulham 3-0 on Saturday with Emil Krafth, Sven Botman and Lewis Miley coming into the starting line-up for Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Joelinton - the latter two being ruled out due to injury. Kieran Trippier returned on the bench following suspension.

Although Newcastle are unbeaten in their last three against Chelsea in the Premier League, they have not won at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

Chelsea came close with just seven minutes on the clock as Conor Gallagher's curling effort from the edge of the box rebounded back off the crossbar.

But Newcastle took the lead after 16 minutes as Callum Wilson intercepted a loose pass from Levi Colwill and charged the length of the Chelsea half with the ball. Just as The Magpies' No. 9 looked to have been tackled by Benoit Badiashile but was able to regain possession and slot the ball coolly past Djordje Petrovic with the outside of his foot to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser and came close through Raheem Sterling, whose low strike skimmed the right post. Sterling came close again moments later but saw an effort blocked on the line by Bruno Guimaraes.

Here are the player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Was alert to deny Cole Palmer at his near post and made a big stop in the second half to keep out Raheem Sterling. Photo Sales

2 . Emil Krafth - 5 Has been put through his paces by Raheem Sterling down his side. A tough evening prior to his withdrawal. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 8 A solid performance, kept Chelsea at bay and dealt with Nicolas Jackson well before the Chelsea man was taken off. Dominant in the air. Photo Sales