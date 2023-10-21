News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Newcastle United 3-0 half-time player ratings v Crystal Palace: ‘Faultless’ 9/10 & ‘quiet’ 6/10 - gallery

Newcastle United are leading Crystal Palace 3-0 at half-time at St James’ Park - here are the ratings from the match so far.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 21st Oct 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 16:02 BST

Newcastle took an early lead as Jacob Murphy’s cross-cum-shot from Kieran Trippier’s chipped pass lobbed into the left side of the goal. It was Murphy’s first start of the season in the Premier League and the goal was initially ruled out for offside against Trippier but a VAR check deemed the right-back onside as he grabbed his eighth assist of the season.

Murphy then turned provider with a great cross for Anthony Gordon to turn in calmly at the back post to make it 2-0.

Moments later, Sean Longstaff pounced on a mistake by Marc Guehi to make it 3-0 just before half-time.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings at half-time...

Has had little to do.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Has had little to do.

Photo Sales
Once again a brilliant attacking outlet as he grabbed his eighth assist of the season to set up Murphy early on. Picked up a slight knock early on but has continued. Booked.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Once again a brilliant attacking outlet as he grabbed his eighth assist of the season to set up Murphy early on. Picked up a slight knock early on but has continued. Booked.

Photo Sales
Battled well and won some important set-piece battles.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7

Battled well and won some important set-piece battles.

Photo Sales
Calm and composed as ever. Brought the ball forward well on more than one occasion. Made a good block to deny Odsonne Edouard.

4. Fabian Schar - 7

Calm and composed as ever. Brought the ball forward well on more than one occasion. Made a good block to deny Odsonne Edouard.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsCrystal PalaceKieran TrippierPremier LeagueSean LongstaffVAR