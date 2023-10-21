Newcastle United 3-0 half-time player ratings v Crystal Palace: ‘Faultless’ 9/10 & ‘quiet’ 6/10 - gallery
Newcastle United are leading Crystal Palace 3-0 at half-time at St James’ Park - here are the ratings from the match so far.
Newcastle took an early lead as Jacob Murphy’s cross-cum-shot from Kieran Trippier’s chipped pass lobbed into the left side of the goal. It was Murphy’s first start of the season in the Premier League and the goal was initially ruled out for offside against Trippier but a VAR check deemed the right-back onside as he grabbed his eighth assist of the season.
Murphy then turned provider with a great cross for Anthony Gordon to turn in calmly at the back post to make it 2-0.
Moments later, Sean Longstaff pounced on a mistake by Marc Guehi to make it 3-0 just before half-time.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings at half-time...