Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged line-up from the Newcastle side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at St James’ Park 10 days ago. The Magpies went into the game looking to earn a third successive Premier League win for the first time since September.

Eberechi Eze had the first shot of the game as his edge-of-the-box effort curled wide of the right post. Jean-Philippe Mateta headed over for the hosts shortly afterwards.

Newcastle had a chance as Alexander Isak was played through on goal but Dean Henderson was quick off his line to deny the Swedish striker. A first half of few chances for The Magpies came to an end with the scoreline at 0-0.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 6 Had to be alert to make a few straightforward saves.

2 . Jacob Murphy - 4 Struggled to play the ball out and get forward down the right. Sloppy in possession and held on to the ball too long and caught out of position in the build-up to the opening goal.

3 . Emil Krafth - 5 Deployed at centre-back once again but has looked uncomfortable on this occasion. An aimless ball forward conceded possession in the build-up to Crystal Palace's opener.