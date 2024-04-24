Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park at half-time - here are the player ratings from the match so far.
Eddie Howe named an unchanged line-up from the Newcastle side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at St James’ Park 10 days ago. The Magpies went into the game looking to earn a third successive Premier League win for the first time since September.
Eberechi Eze had the first shot of the game as his edge-of-the-box effort curled wide of the right post. Jean-Philippe Mateta headed over for the hosts shortly afterwards.
Newcastle had a chance as Alexander Isak was played through on goal but Dean Henderson was quick off his line to deny the Swedish striker. A first half of few chances for The Magpies came to an end with the scoreline at 0-0.
Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match so far (ratings updated at full-time)...